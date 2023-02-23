Air Transport Services: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WILMINGTON, Ohio — WILMINGTON, Ohio — Air Transport Services Group Inc. (ATSG) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $42.7 million.
The air cargo company posted revenue of $533 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $520.1 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $198.6 million, or $2.28 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.05 billion.
Air Transport Services expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.85 to $2 per share.
Air Transport Services shares have fallen 4% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $24.90, a drop of almost 10% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ATSG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ATSG