Airbnb, Analog Devices rise; Taiwan Semi, Lithia Motors fall

NEW YORK — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:
Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway slashed its stake in the company.
Lithia Motors Inc., down $23.17 to $258.13.
The auto dealership reported results that fell short of what Wall Street analysts were looking for.
Analog Devices Inc., up $13.64 to $196.18.
The semiconductor company reported earnings and revenue that easily beat analysts’ forecasts.
Devon Energy Corp., down $6.71 to $57.23.
The oil and natural gas company reported earnings that fell well short of what Wall Street was looking for.
Trade Desk Inc., up $16.38 to $66.30.
The tech platform for advertising buyers reported results that beat analysts’ forecasts.
Generac Holdings Inc., up $10.02 to $135.23.
The Wisconsin-based maker of power generators reported higher earnings than analysts were expecting.