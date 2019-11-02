Chesky says Airbnb is expanding manual screening of “high risk” reservations and forming a rapid response team dedicated to house parties.

Chesky said the company will remove guests who fail to comply.

Five people were killed in a Halloween party shooting Thursday night in the San Francisco suburb of Orinda.

People with knowledge of the transaction say the woman who rented the home lied to her Airbnb host, saying she was renting it for family members.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD