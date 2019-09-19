NEW YORK — Home-sharing company Airbnb Inc. says it plans to go public in 2020.

It’s a long-awaited move for the company, which was founded in 2008 in San Francisco.

Airbnb is one of the largest home-sharing platforms. It has more than 7 million listings in 100,000 cities worldwide.

Airbnb said earlier this week it made $1 billion in revenue in the second quarter of this year. It didn’t reveal its profits.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.