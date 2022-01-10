U.S. rival Boeing is scheduled to report 2021 deliveries and orders on Tuesday.
Airbus, based in Toulouse, France, said it took in a net of 507 orders last year after excluding cancellations. Most were for planes in the A320neo group of single-aisle planes. The company said it ended last year with a backlog of 7,082 aircraft on order.
CEO Guillaume Faury said the orders indicated that airlines are confident about the growth of air travel after COVID-19. He said that “while uncertainties remain,” Airbus is on track to raise production rates through this year.
Airbus will report 2021 financial results on Feb. 17.