Akoustis: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (AKTS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $11.2 million in its fiscal second quarter.
The company posted revenue of $5.9 million in the period, which matched Street forecasts.
The company’s shares closed at $4.47. A year ago, they were trading at $5.41.
