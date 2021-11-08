In forgoing a rate hike last week, the Bank of England’s big mistake wasn’t so much blindsiding the market as failing to appreciate the full power of officials’ messaging. The reason investors anticipated an increase was quite simply because top BOE authorities led them to believe it would happen, largely through interviews leading up to the Nov. 4 announcement. (Governor Andrew Bailey pushed back at a press conference later that day, saying he and colleagues had never identified a particular date to start tightening.)
The communications kerfuffle — which sent bond yields tumbling and the pound lower — is a lesson that central banks’ expansive outreach over the past few decades, and especially since the global financial crisis, may not be so useful in plotting the exit from pandemic-era easy money. Unlike in the years after 2008, inflation is now elevated. Investors are challenging officials’ assurances that they can take their time to tighten. The path of Covid-19 remains uncertain; more harmful variants may await and surges in infections may prompt fresh lockdowns and crater growth anew.
How do policy makers telegraph the nuances, while retaining their agility and avoid being hostage to investor whims? (To be fair, it’s a public-relations challenge from hell.) While the instinct has been to take investors by the hand, a better approach might be contemplating a step back. More than conveying the wrong message, it’s possible that central bankers are over-communicating, period.
I’m not advocating for central banks to retreat to the bunker. What I am suggesting is that they pick their shots and, yes, that might mean erring on the side of doing and saying a bit less. There’s been an explosion in monetary communications this century, and interviews are only part of it. Don’t forget the forward guidance, forecasts, press conferences and magazine profiles. Sometimes rival camps within institutions put out their own releases offering their version of events. This can become overkill and is even counter-productive. Last week began with a narrative that central banks were being led around by markets. It ended with hawks in retreat and bonds rallying. Who was leading whom? The BOE fiasco is just one exhibit. As the Reserve Bank of Australia began its latest meeting, observers were split over whether the central bank would dump its yield target or find some other way of presaging an exit in the next few months. Its recent absence from the market to push the yield down, as it had done on prior occasions when challenged, only added to the intrigue. Between the RBA and BOE decisions, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde made another attempt to persuade investors that the ECB isn’t going anywhere after coming across as half-hearted previously.
It’s a long way from a fateful press release issued by the Fed in February 1994, announcing that it had tightened for the first time in five years. While the statement looks skimpy by today’s standards — it didn’t even say what the benchmark rate had been raised to — the four sentences ushered in a revolution. It was intended as a one-off, to show not just the Fed’s decision, but its intentions. Now, a post-meeting press release is a given, so much so that its absence would be akin to malpractice. “If the Fed wanted to play the influence game, it would have to speak clearly and publicly,” wrote Sebastian Mallaby in “The Man Who Knew: The Life and Times of Alan Greenspan,” published in 2016.
At the time, the Fed faced mounting pressure from Congress to be less secretive. Regardless of the motivation, communication only increased from there, albeit in fits and starts. “Not only did the changes make the process more transparent but they also gave us new ways to communicate with the markets,” Greenspan observed in his 2007 book “The Age of Turbulence: Adventures in a New World.”
To be sure, Greenspan was often caricatured for indirect comments in speeches and testimony. And markets didn’t always obey his cues; the rally of the 1990s continued despite his warning of “irrational exuberance.” Still, investors would scrutinize his sparse words — and even the size of his briefcase — for clues. This approach worked because information came in small doses. On the record interviews were rare. Minutes were published with considerable lag after meetings. Holding a press conference after each Federal Open Market Committee meeting would have been unthinkable.
Has the pendulum swung too far? Have we actually gotten more useful information, or just a bunch of noise? The days when interest rate moves could be guesstimated months or even years in advance are probably gone, or at least on hiatus. In that light, putting to rest some of the hyper-communicative PR tactics of recent years might not be the worst idea. Ironically, it may make predicting moves a little less fraught.
This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.
Daniel Moss is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering Asian economies. Previously he was executive editor of Bloomberg News for global economics, and has led teams in Asia, Europe and North America.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.