I’m not advocating for central banks to retreat to the bunker. What I am suggesting is that they pick their shots and, yes, that might mean erring on the side of doing and saying a bit less. There’s been an explosion in monetary communications this century, and interviews are only part of it. Don’t forget the forward guidance, forecasts, press conferences and magazine profiles. Sometimes rival camps within institutions put out their own releases offering their version of events. This can become overkill and is even counter-productive. Last week began with a narrative that central banks were being led around by markets. It ended with hawks in retreat and bonds rallying. Who was leading whom? The BOE fiasco is just one exhibit. As the Reserve Bank of Australia began its latest meeting, observers were split over whether the central bank would dump its yield target or find some other way of presaging an exit in the next few months. Its recent absence from the market to push the yield down, as it had done on prior occasions when challenged, only added to the intrigue. Between the RBA and BOE decisions, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde made another attempt to persuade investors that the ECB isn’t going anywhere after coming across as half-hearted previously.