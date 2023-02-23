Alarm.com: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

TYSONS, Va. — TYSONS, Va. — Alarm.com Holdings Inc. (ALRM) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $18.1 million. On a per-share basis, the Tysons, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 34 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 53 cents per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 43 cents per share.

The security service company posted revenue of $208.1 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $207.4 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $56.3 million, or $1.07 per share. Revenue was reported as $842.6 million.

Alarm.com expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.44 to $1.57 per share, with revenue in the range of $851.5 million to $877.5 million.

Alarm.com shares have increased roughly 6% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $52.24, a decline of 21% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ALRM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ALRM

GiftOutline Gift Article