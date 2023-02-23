Alarm.com: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TYSONS, Va. — TYSONS, Va. — Alarm.com Holdings Inc. (ALRM) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $18.1 million.
The security service company posted revenue of $208.1 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $207.4 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $56.3 million, or $1.07 per share. Revenue was reported as $842.6 million.
Alarm.com expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.44 to $1.57 per share, with revenue in the range of $851.5 million to $877.5 million.
Alarm.com shares have increased roughly 6% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $52.24, a decline of 21% in the last 12 months.
