Seattle-based Alaska is the nation’s fifth-biggest airline and is particularly strong on the West Coast. Tilden expanded it by acquiring California-based Virgin America for $4 billion in 2016. In recent years, Alaska has been challenged by Delta Air Lines’ expansion in Seattle.
Like other carriers, Alaska has been hit hard by a pandemic that has devastated air travel. Last month, the company reported a third-quarter loss of $431 million.
In a statement, Tilden, 59, said the company is “through the initial phases of our coronavirus response ... and now is the time to move forward with this long-planned transition.”
Airline stocks soared Monday on encouraging news about a potential vaccine for COVID-19. Shares of Alaska Air Group rose 15% in morning trading.
