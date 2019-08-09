JUNEAU, Alaska — For decades, Alaska has had an uneasy reliance on oil, building budgets around its volatile boom-or-bust nature. When times were rough, prices always seemed to rebound, forestalling a day of reckoning some believe may finally have come.

The situation has politicians weighing changes to the annual dividend paid to residents from earnings of the state’s oil-wealth fund, the Alaska Permanent Fund.

Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy has pushed for a dividend in line with a longstanding calculation that’s been ignored the last three years, and which critics say is unsustainable.

This comes as Dunleavy has cut $400 million from the operating budget and charted what he sees as a path to closing the deficit without taxes or cutting the dividend. His position has prompted outrage and fueled a recall effort.

