Von der Leyen said the bloc is focused on mobilizing 9 billion euros ($10.5 billion) in projects and potentially raising investment of up to 20 billion euros ($23.5 billion) in 2021-2027 for the region and its population of 18 million. This year it has secured half a billion euros ($585 million) for projects in the Western Balkans, and it is looking to find another 600 million euros ($700 million).