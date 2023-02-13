Albany International: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ROCHESTER, N.H. — ROCHESTER, N.H. — Albany International Corp. (AIN) on Monday reported fourth-quarter profit of $18.1 million.
The textile and composite maker posted revenue of $268.8 million in the period.
Albany International expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.10 to $3.60 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.01 billion to $1.05 billion.
Albany International shares have risen 11% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $109.79, a rise of 25% in the last 12 months.
