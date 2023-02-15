Albemarle: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Albemarle Corp. (ALB) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $1.13 billion, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of $9.60. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $8.62 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $8.46 per share.

The specialty chemicals company posted revenue of $2.62 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.63 billion.

Albemarle expects full-year earnings in the range of $26 to $33 per share, with revenue in the range of $11.3 billion to $12.9 billion.

Albemarle shares have climbed 26% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $272.79, a climb of 13% in the last 12 months.

