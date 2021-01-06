In 1982, Le Gavroche became the first British restaurant to be awarded three Michelin Stars. Le Gavroche, which is now run by Albert’s son, Michel Jr., is still considered one of London’s most coveted places to dine.
Michel Roux Jr., said his father’s was “a mentor for so many people in the hospitality industry, and a real inspiration to budding chefs, including me.”
The Michelin Guide tweeted that Albert Roux, along with his late brother who passed away last year at the age of 78, “was a father of the U.K. restaurant industry and his legacy will live on through the many chefs who passed through his kitchen.”
