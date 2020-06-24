A former CEO for state gas and oil company Sonatrach, Abdelmadjid Attar, is now energy minister. The reshuffle includes the creation of a new Department of Energy Transition and New Energies, as Algeria tries to diversify away from the oil and gas that have long dominated the economy.
The new cabinet also includes ministerial delegates for the digital economy, small and medium-sized businesses, the Algerian community abroad and sports performance.
Tebboune took office in December despite a boycott of his election by opposition protesters whose pro-democracy movement helped push out longtime President Abdelaziz Bouteflika last year.
