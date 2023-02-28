Alignment Healthcare: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

ORANGE, Calif. — ORANGE, Calif. — Alignment Healthcare Inc. (ALHC) on Tuesday reported a loss of $56.9 million in its fourth quarter. The Orange, California-based company said it had a loss of 31 cents per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 30 cents per share.

The Medicare Advantage insurer posted revenue of $361.8 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $341 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $149.5 million, or 83 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.43 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Alignment Healthcare said it expects revenue in the range of $429 million to $434 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.71 billion to $1.73 billion.

Alignment Healthcare shares have declined 15% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $9.94, an increase of 18% in the last 12 months.

