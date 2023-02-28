Alignment Healthcare: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ORANGE, Calif. — ORANGE, Calif. — Alignment Healthcare Inc. (ALHC) on Tuesday reported a loss of $56.9 million in its fourth quarter.
The Medicare Advantage insurer posted revenue of $361.8 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $341 million.
For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $149.5 million, or 83 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.43 billion.
For the current quarter ending in March, Alignment Healthcare said it expects revenue in the range of $429 million to $434 million.
The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.71 billion to $1.73 billion.
Alignment Healthcare shares have declined 15% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $9.94, an increase of 18% in the last 12 months.
