Alkermes: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN — DUBLIN — Alkermes PLC (ALKS) on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $28.3 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. The Dublin-based company said it had a loss of 17 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 14 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 5 cents per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $304.7 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $286.8 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $158.3 million, or 97 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.11 billion.

Alkermes expects full-year results to range from a loss of $1.20 per share to earnings of 23 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $1.13 billion to $1.25 billion.

Alkermes shares have increased slightly more than 3% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 16% in the last 12 months.

