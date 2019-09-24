Impeachment talk was limited to a vocal minority during President Donald Trump’s first two years in office. It grew louder this year when opposition Democrats took control of the U.S. House of Representatives, where articles of impeachment originate. It endured the anticlimactic end to Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election. Throughout, Democratic leaders weren’t ready to suggest that Trump committed “high crimes and misdemeanors” warranting an attempt to remove him from office. That’s changed with the allegation that Trump improperly solicited the help of Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to “look into” unsubstantiated allegations of wrongdoing by former Vice President Joe Biden, who is seeking the Democratic Party’s nomination to challenge Trump next year.

1. What is impeachment?

It’s the constitutionally prescribed method for the legislative branch to remove a president, vice president and “all civil officers” -- which has been construed to include judges and members of a president’s cabinet.

2. What are grounds for impeachment?

The Constitution cites “treason, bribery, or other high crimes and misdemeanors.” As Congress has defined it through the years, “high crimes and misdemeanors” includes exceeding or abusing the powers of the presidency, or misusing the office for improper purpose or gain. The House has initiated impeachment proceedings more than 60 times and voted to impeach 15 federal judges, one senator, one cabinet secretary and two presidents, Andrew Johnson in 1868 and Bill Clinton in 1998. Johnson, impeached for firing the secretary of war, survived because the Senate fell just one vote short of a two-thirds majority to remove him. Fifty senators voted to remove Clinton for obstruction of justice, and 45 voted to remove him for perjury, also shy of the two-thirds majority. Richard Nixon resigned the presidency in 1974 when it became clear he would be impeached by the House and convicted by the Senate for covering up the politically motivated break-in of Democratic National Committee headquarters at Washington’s Watergate office building.

3. What happens now?

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she is directing six committees already investigating Trump -- Judiciary, Intelligence, Foreign Affairs, Oversight, Ways and Means, and Financial Services -- to proceed with their probes under the “umbrella” of a formal impeachment process, with the Intelligence panel handling the Ukraine matter. It is not clear which committee would ultimately recommend one or more articles of impeachment (formal written charges) to the full House. That would normally be Judiciary, but Pelosi and other Democratic leaders could name a special committee to oversee the process or move straight to a floor vote without a vote in the committee.

4. How long will this take?

It’s hard to say, and the only modern precedents offer little in the way of direct comparison. In Nixon’s case, the House Judiciary Committee worked for two and a half months before passing three articles of impeachment, which prompted Nixon to resign. But a special Senate panel -- the Select Committee on Presidential Campaign Activities -- had laid the groundwork by investigating Nixon and the Watergate break-in for a year before that. In Clinton’s case, a two-month House inquiry preceded the approval of four articles of impeachment; Clinton was then acquitted after a five-week trial in the Senate. But that prosecution, too, built off a previous investigation, led by an independent counsel.

5. What’s the outlook in the House?

All if takes is a simple majority vote by the House, where Democrats hold 235 of the 435 seats, on any article of impeachment to send it to the Senate for consideration. The number of House Democrats supporting an impeachment inquiry is now reported to be at least 218 -- one more than a simple majority, even without any Republican support -- though it’s far from clear how many of them would vote for one or more specific articles of impeachment if and when they are proposed.

6. What would the Senate’s role be?

In one of the more unusual spectacles in American politics, the 100 members of the Senate would become the jury in a trial, with House “impeachment managers” functioning as prosecutors and the chief justice of the United States presiding. Witnesses would be called, and evidence submitted, with the impeachment managers and counsel for the accused giving opening and closing statements. If two-thirds of the senators present vote to convict -- a high bar, especially considering that Trump’s fellow Republicans hold a majority in the Senate -- Trump would be ordered removed from office.

7. Could Senate Republicans decline to consider impeachment?

Though the Constitution doesn’t specifically direct the Senate to hold a trial once the House votes to impeach, current Senate rules suggest that a trial is mandatory. They say that when the Senate is notified that House has named impeachment managers, the Senate secretary “shall immediately inform” the House that the Senate is ready to receive them and begin a trial. The Senate’s majority leader, Mitch McConnell, a Kentucky Republican, could move to change the rules in order to prevent a trial, but that would surely generate controversy.

8. What would happen if Trump were removed from office?

Vice President Mike Pence would automatically be elevated to the presidency. He would then appoint a vice president, subject to a majority vote in both houses of Congress. In this very hypothetical scenario, a President Pence could himself run twice for re-election, in 2020 and 2024. A removed-from-office Trump himself could, legally, run again, unless the Senate voted separately (and by simple majority this time) to disqualify him from federal office.

