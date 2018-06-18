Since April 6 the Trump administration’s policy has been to pursue criminal charges against all individuals who attempt to cross the U.S. border illegally. That has led to a dramatic rise in the number of parents being separated from their children and reports of families being split up even if they are seeking asylum. The administration says the policy is necessary to deter illegal immigration, while critics on both sides of the aisle say the policy is cruel and violates American values.

1. Why are children being separated from parents at the border?

On April 6 Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced that the Trump administration was adopting a “zero tolerance” policy toward people caught attempting to cross illegally into the U.S. at the southern border. Under the policy, adults caught at the border are referred to the Department of Justice for prosecution. Any children accompanying those adults are being treated as unaccompanied minors and temporarily placed in detention centers run by the Department of Homeland Security.

The Trump administration says the policy is aimed at deterring people attempting to cross into the U.S.

“If people don’t want to be separated from their children, they should not bring them with them,” Sessions said in a June 5 interview. “We’ve got to get this message out.”

2. Has the U.S. always done this?

No. Under past administrations border patrol agents issued notices to undocumented immigrants to appear in court, then released them. Critics of the so-called “catch and release” policy, including the president, argue that many of the people released didn’t show up for their court proceedings.

Even Republicans critical of catch and release, however, don’t support the new administration policy. “This foolish catch-and-release policy had to be changed,” Republican Senator Ben Sasse of Nebraska wrote Monday on Facebook. “But changing from catch-and-release does not require adopting the wicked family separation policy.”

3. What does the law say?

President Donald Trump has falsely attributed the need to separate children from their parents and legal guardians to a law passed by Democrats. Congressional Republicans and the administration have blamed the separation on a 1997 court settlement, Flores v. Reno.

That settlement, however, does not require the separation of accompanied minors from parents. Instead, it favors releasing minors or, if there is no one to release them to, that they be held “in the least restrictive setting appropriate to the minor’s age and special needs.” That includes food, water, medical attention and “contact with family members who were arrested with the minor.”

The administration could end the policy of family separation without any action from Congress.

4. How many families have been divided?

The U.S. separated about 1,995 children from their parents and detained them between mid-April and May 31, according to the Office of Refugee Resettlement at the Department of Health and Human Services, which is responsible for their care.

5. Does this policy apply to asylum seekers?

It’s legal for asylum seekers to approach the southern U.S. border at a port of entry and request asylum. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen has said that it is not U.S. policy to separate asylum seekers from their children.

“As I have said many times before, if you are seeking asylum for your family, there is no reason to break the law and illegally cross between ports of entry,” Nielsen wrote in a tweet June 17. “For those seeking asylum at ports of entry, we have continued the policy from previous administrations and will only separate if the child is in danger, there is no custodial relationship between ‘family’ members, or if the adult has broken a law.”

However, lawmakers have said they are hearing reports that it is difficult for people to seek asylum.

“What this administration has been doing is making it extraordinarily difficult for anybody to come into the port of entry seeking asylum,” Democratic Senator Jeff Merkley of Oregon said during a June 17 press conference at a detention center in McAllen, Texas. “That leaves the option of coming across the border where the administration says even if you seek asylum you are a criminal, you came across the border outside of port, we will arrest you and treat you as a criminal and take your children away.”

Republican Senators Susan Collins of Maine and Jeff Flake of Arizona wrote to Nielsen on June 16 asking if asylum seekers were also being separated from their children in light of recent media reports.

“Secretary Nielsen recently appeared before the U.S. Senate and testified that immigrant parents and children who present themselves at U.S. ports of entry to request asylum will not be separated,” the letter reads. “Despite Secretary Nielsen’s testimony, a number of media outlets have reported instances where parents and children seeking asylum at a port of entry have been separated.”

6. Where are the children and parents being taken?

Under the administration’s zero-tolerance policy, all adults caught attempting to illegally cross into the U.S. along the southern border are referred to the Department of Justice for prosecution.

Minors apprehended at the border are held in processing centers run by the Department of Homeland Security. DHS is required to transfer the children to shelters run by the Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Refugee Resettlement within three days. There are currently more than 10,000 children in ORR shelters.

7. What’s Congress doing?

House Republicans released an immigration bill on Thursday that would block the Department of Homeland Security from separating parents and children. The legislation wouldn’t explicitly forbid the incarceration of children alongside their parents.

After initial confusion Trump backed the measure, and he has urged Democrats to sign on to Republican legislation. “Democrats can fix their forced family breakup at the Border by working with Republicans on new legislation, for a change!” Trump tweeted June 16.

Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein of California has introduced legislation to prevent border patrol agents from separating children from their parent or legal guardian at a port of entry or within 100 miles of the border with the U.S. unless it is in the child’s best interest. She has the support of 48 senators, all Democrats, for the bill. In the House, Democratic Representative Beto O’Rourke of Texas said he plans to introduce similar legislation this week.

