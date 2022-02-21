One contract worker was injured after the explosion and taken to a health care facility to be evaluated as a precaution, Marathon told news outlets. Louisiana State Police said authorities are investigating the cause.
According to Marathon’s website, the facility along the Mississippi River has a refining capacity of 578,000 barrels per calendar day, making it one of the largest in the country.
Gregory Langley, a spokesperson for the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality, quoted the refinery as saying its offsite detectors didn’t find any pollution during an initial check, The Times-Picayune / The New Orleans Advocate reported.
He said that during the fire, part of the refinery was placed under a shelter in place order.