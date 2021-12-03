She quickly followed with another tweet saying she was “so heated” she left off the ‘Y’ in #MariahCarey.
It wasn’t long before Carey tweeted back: “I’ll send you a new one!!”
Pressley was surprised by the response. “Is this really THE one and only, the incomparable, iconic and legendary @MariahCarey aka Mimi?” she tweeted.
Carey actually has several Christmas albums: “Merry Christmas” was released in 1994, “Merry Christmas II You” was released in 2010, as well as Christmas soundtrack albums put out in 2017 and 2020.
It’s unclear which one Pressley was referring to.