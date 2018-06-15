It was a boring week in the S&P 500. But in chancier corners of the market, a risk-on tone is building.

While broad benchmarks sat still, speculative shares soared, among them companies that recently went public, stocks favored by short sellers, and firms with weaker balance sheets. A seven-week rally was preserved in the Russell 2000, which was joined in record territory by an index of microcaps.

“Folks feel good,” said Gary Bradshaw, at Hodges Capital Management. “It’s not easy to get people to put money into the market, but you have a healthy consumer, healthy corporations, companies buying stock. Life’s good.”

It was a week billed as the most important stretch for the world economy this year. President Trump met with Kim Jong Un, the Fed pondered interest rates, the European Central Bank set a limit on bond buying, and China vowed to retaliate after the United States announced tariffs on $50 billion worth of goods. Looking at reactions in the broad market, you would’ve thought nothing happened. The wire-to-wire change in the S&P 500 was the smallest of 2018; benchmark volatility is roughly half its level in late March.

The Treasury will sell $48 billion of three-month bills and $42 billion of six-month bills Monday. They yielded 1.94 percent and 2.09 percent in when-issued trading. It will also sell four-week bills and $26 billion of 52-week bills Tuesday, and $5 billion of Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities Thursday.