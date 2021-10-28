Some kind of clean-up would be welcome, even if cash-strapped sectors like public transport have to settle for less money from the crypto sector’s deep pockets. There have already been some ad bans in the U.K., where watchdogs decided several marketing campaigns were misleading and irresponsible. One of them, banned in March, targeted pensioners — who would have needed thick skin for the subsequent 48% drop in Bitcoin’s price. (London’s transport agency this week told the Financial Times that it is not its job to check that ads follow the rules.)