U.S. stocks are vaulting back to all-time highs. But the smart money isn’t celebrating.

Instead, they’re nursing pain. Hedge funds have seen returns dwindling even as the S&P 500 marches forward in what has become, by some measures, the longest bull market ever. An index tracking the performance of funds focusing on equities has fallen in five of the past six weeks, wiping out gains for the year, according to Hedge Fund Research data compiled by Bloomberg.

How is that even possible? Blame it on a defensive stance and bad-luck bets. Net leverage, a measure of risk appetite among hedge funds, has fallen to the lowest level this year. While the posture would have curbed losses during a market sell-off, right now, it’s prevented managers from reaping bigger gains.

The agony is the latest lesson in the costs of turning cautious too early. While everything from a trade war to emerging-market turmoil threatens the nine-year equity rally, it has still paid to stay bullish, with earnings rising the fastest since 2010.

The S&P 500 climbed 0.9 percent over the past week to close at a record 2,874.69. Up in all but one week since June, the index has extended its 2018 gain to 7.5 percent.

The Treasury will sell $51 billion of three-month bills and $45 billion of six-month bills Monday. They yielded 2.1 percent and 2.25 percent in when-issued trading.