Allegion: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

DUBLIN — DUBLIN — Allegion PLC (ALLE) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $135.3 million. On a per-share basis, the Dublin-based company said it had profit of $1.53. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.60 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.37 per share.

The security device maker posted revenue of $861.5 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $849 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $458 million, or $5.19 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.27 billion.

Allegion expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.30 to $6.50 per share.

Allegion shares have increased slightly more than 9% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has increased 4%. The stock has increased nearly 1% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ALLE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ALLE

GiftOutline Gift Article