AllianceBernstein: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — NASHVILLE, Tenn. — AllianceBernstein Holding LP (AB) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $63.8 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $274.2 million, or $2.69 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.34 billion.
AllianceBernstein shares have climbed 16% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $39.79, a drop of 17% in the last 12 months.
