Allison Transmission: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

INDIANAPOLIS — INDIANAPOLIS — Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $141 million. The Indianapolis-based company said it had net income of $1.52 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.21 per share.

The automatic transmission maker posted revenue of $718 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $675.9 million.

Allison Transmission expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.83 billion to $2.93 billion.

Allison Transmission shares have increased roughly 10% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $45.58, a climb of 13% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ALSN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ALSN

GiftOutline Gift Article