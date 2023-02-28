Allogene Therapeutics: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO) on Tuesday reported a loss of $94.8 million in its fourth quarter.
The immuno-oncology company posted revenue of $47,000 in the period.
For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $332.6 million, or $2.32 per share. Revenue was reported as $243,000.
Allogene Therapeutics shares have climbed 1% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $6.35, a drop of 31% in the last 12 months.
