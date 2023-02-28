Allogene Therapeutics: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO) on Tuesday reported a loss of $94.8 million in its fourth quarter. The South San Francisco, California-based company said it had a loss of 66 cents per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 71 cents per share.

The immuno-oncology company posted revenue of $47,000 in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $332.6 million, or $2.32 per share. Revenue was reported as $243,000.

Allogene Therapeutics shares have climbed 1% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $6.35, a drop of 31% in the last 12 months.

