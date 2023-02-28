Allot Communications: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

HOD-HASHARON, Israel — HOD-HASHARON, Israel — Allot Communications Ltd. (ALLT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $6.7 million in its fourth quarter. The Hod-Hasharon, Israel-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 13 cents per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The internet protocol services company posted revenue of $33 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $32 million, or 87 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $122.7 million.

Allot Communications expects full-year revenue in the range of $110 million to $120 million.

The company’s shares closed at $3.46. A year ago, they were trading at $8.23.

