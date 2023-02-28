Allot Communications: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOD-HASHARON, Israel — HOD-HASHARON, Israel — Allot Communications Ltd. (ALLT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $6.7 million in its fourth quarter.
For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $32 million, or 87 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $122.7 million.
Allot Communications expects full-year revenue in the range of $110 million to $120 million.
The company’s shares closed at $3.46. A year ago, they were trading at $8.23.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ALLT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ALLT