Allstate, based in Northbrook, Ill., said that National General’s business and technology will bolster its existing independent agent businesses. The acquisition will increase Allstate’s personal lines premiums by $4 billion and market share by more than one percentage point to 10%.
The board of National General Holdings Corp. has already approved the deal, which is expected to close in early 2021. The New York insurer said that no fewer than 40% of its voting shares have also committed to approve the deal.
