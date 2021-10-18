Scientists pay the most attention to mutations in the gene that encodes the virus’s spike protein, which plays a key role in its entry into cells and is targeted by vaccines. The four variants of concern all carry multiple mutations affecting the spike protein. That raises questions about whether people who have developed antibodies to the “regular” or “wild type” strain -- either from a vaccine or from having recovered from Covid -- will be able to fight off the new variants. In most instances, the variants of concern do lead to a reduction in vaccine effectiveness of varying degrees, though that appears also to be affected by waning protection over time, especially among people 65 years and older. A U.K. study released ahead of peer-review and publication in September found vaccine effectiveness against hospitalization from a delta infection was 77% five months or more after a second shot of the AstraZeneca vaccine. At the same time point, effectiveness after two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was 92.7%.