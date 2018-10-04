NEW YORK — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Thursday:

Constellation Brands Inc., up $11.34 to $222.10

The beer, wine and liquor maker raised its profit forecast for the year.

Eli Lilly & Co., up $4.37 to $112.99

The company said patients who took an experimental diabetes treatment lost weight and had lower blood sugar.

Cloudera Inc., up $1.97 to $19.05

The business software company said it will combine with Hortonworks.

Bank of America Corp., up 43 cents to $30.43

Banks continued to rise as interest rates rose further.

Alphabet Inc., down $34.46 to $1,177.07

Internet companies took sharp losses Thursday.

Simon Property Group Inc., down $4.02 to $169.08

High-dividend stocks like real estate investment trusts fell as bond yields increased.

Virtu Financial Inc., up $2.10 to $22.75

Bloomberg News reported that the high-speed trading company wants to buy Investment Technology Group.

Marathon Petroleum Corp., down $1.12 to $85.27

Energy companies lost ground Thursday as oil prices retreated from four-year highs.

