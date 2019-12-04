HP Inc., up 41 cents to $20.04

Activist investor Carl Icahn wrote an open letter to HP’s board urging it to consider a takeover proposal from Xerox.

G-III Apparel Group Inc., down 62 cents to $27.89

The women’s clothing company, whose brands include DKNY and Donna Karan, cut its full-year forecasts.

AD

Instructure Inc., down $4.21 to $48.75

The online education company agreed to be acquired by private equity firm Thoma Bravo for $47.60 a share in cash.

AD

HealthEquity Inc., up $2.08 to $63.32

The provider of services for managing health care accounts reported earnings that easily beat analysts’ forecasts.

ConocoPhillips, up $1.74 to $60.63

Energy companies rose along with a sharp increase in the price of crude oil.

Campbell Soup Co., up 89 cents to $48.47

The maker of canned soup, Pepperidge Farm cookies and V8 vegetable juice released earnings that came in ahead of analysts’ forecasts.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD