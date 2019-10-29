Grubhub Inc., down $25.28 to $33.11

The food delivery service slashed its full-year revenue forecast and warned of intense competition.

Shopify Inc., down $12.41 to $312.52

The cloud-based commerce company posted a surprise loss in its latest quarter.

Merck & Co., up $2.90 to $85.10

Sales gains in two blockbuster drugs drove revenue up 15% at the big pharmaceutical company.

HCA Healthcare Inc., up $8.12 to $134.99

The hospital operator reported earnings that easily beat analysts’ forecasts.

Xerox Holdings Corp., up $3.63 to $34.42

The printing and digital documents company reported earnings that came in ahead of analysts’ estimates.

Amkor Technologies Inc., up $3.84 to $14.92

The chip packaging and test services provider reported results that came in well ahead of forecasts.

