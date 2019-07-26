NEW YORK — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Friday:

Alphabet Inc., up $109.28 to $1,245.22.

The parent company of Google bounced back from a rough first quarter and blew past analysts’ profit forecasts.

Amazon.com Inc., down $30.77 to $1,943.05.

The retail giant reported a rare miss in its latest quarter earnings as it ramped up spending on faster deliveries.

Sprint Corp., up 55 cents to $7.99.

The Justice Department approved Sprint’s merger with T-Mobile.

Twitter Inc., up $3.40 to $41.52.

The social media company reported surprisingly strong second-quarter user numbers and revenue.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co., down 79 cents to $14.16.

The tire maker reported results that fell short of analysts’ forecasts.

Starbucks Corp., up $8.13 to $99.11.

The coffee store chain easily beat Wall Street’s earnings forecasts thanks to foamy new drinks and a growing rewards program.

Merit Medical Systems Inc., down $13.84 to $41.

The maker of disposable medical devices reported weak results in its latest quarter and cut its forecasts for the full year.

Fiserv Inc., up $5.94 to $102.30.

The financial services technology company’s latest quarterly earnings beat the forecasts published by Wall Street analysts.

