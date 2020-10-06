Group 1 Automotive Inc., up $16.62 to $118.62.
The auto retailer gave investors a surprisingly good profit update for the third quarter and will reinstate its quarterly dividend.
MoneyGram International Inc., up 21 cents to $3.17.
The money transfer service announced a three-year extension of its services deal with Walmart.
Sonos Inc., down $1.10 to $14.55.
Apple has reportedly stopped selling headphones and speakers from Sonos and other rivals.
Fiserv Inc., up $1.54 to $102.36.
The financial services technology company is partnering with property and loan data provider FirstClose.
Charles Schwab Corp., down 19 cents to $36.75.
The financial services company completed its buyout of TD Ameritrade.
Halliburton Co., down 8 cents to $11.85.
Rising oil prices helped lift the energy and energy services companies.
