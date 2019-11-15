Applied Materials Inc., up $5.10 to $62.06

The chipmaking equipment company gave investors an encouraging profit forecast after reporting solid fiscal fourth-quarter earnings.

Farfetch Ltd., up $2.19 to $9.67

The online luxury goods company’s third-quarter earnings and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.

Johnson & Johnson, up $3.98 to $134.94

An Oklahoma judge reduced the amount he’s ordering the company pay to help address the state’s opioid crisis by $107 million.

J.C. Penney Co., up 7 cents to $1.17

The troubled department store chain raised its annual profit forecast after reporting narrower losses.

Nvidia Corp., down $5.60 to $204.19

The chipmaker issued a disappointing fourth-quarter revenue forecast.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc., down $1.06 to $47.44

The drug developer said its chief operating officer and head of research and development is retiring next year.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

