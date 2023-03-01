Amarin: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

DUBLIN — DUBLIN — Amarin Corp. PLC (AMRN) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $856,000. The Dublin-based company said it had profit of less than 1 cent on a per-share basis. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 2 cents per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 1 cent per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $90.2 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $89.1 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $105.8 million, or 26 cents per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $369.2 million.

The company’s shares closed at $2.03. A year ago, they were trading at $3.31.

