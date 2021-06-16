Amazon’s second headquarters is being built in the Crystal City neighborhood of northern Virginia, which is served by Metrorail and other forms of mass transit.
Amazon also has dedicated $100 million to create 1,200 new affordable housing units near light rail stations across the Puget Sound region. Another $75 million in below-market loans is earmarked for creation of an estimated 800 affordable homes in Nashville on privately owned land within a half-mile of WeGo transit corridors.
The money is part of a $2 billion housing equity fund Amazon announced in January. In Virginia, the company had already financed the purchase of the 825-unit Crystal House in Crystal City by an affordable-housing organization.