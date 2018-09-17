NEW YORK — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Monday:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., up 58 cents to $23.43

The Food and Drug Administration approved Teva’s drug Ajovy, an injection intended to prevent migraines.

ConocoPhillips, up 74 cents to $74.24

Energy companies rose along with oil prices Monday.

Caterpillar Inc., up $1.32 to $146.22

The dollar weakened Monday and industrial and basic materials companies traded higher.

Amazon.com Inc., down $62.16 to $1,908.03

The Wall Street Journal reported that Amazon is investigating suspected bribes and data leaks of its employees.

Apple Inc., down $5.96 to $217.88

The chairman of China’s sovereign wealth fund said the government should clamp down on exports of goods American companies need.

DowDuPont Inc., up 24 cents to $68.82

The chemicals company named the CEOs of its agriculture and specialty products businesses as it prepares to split into three companies.

Tronc Inc., up 14 cents to $16.28

The Los Angeles Times reported that McClatchy is interested in buying the newspaper publisher.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co., down 58 cents to $19.59

Smaller companies, which did better than the rest of the market Friday, took outsize losses Monday.

