The Wall Street Journal last month provided a glimpse into what’s happening with an article about a rubber parts factory in Cleveland, Ohio, that was struggling to hire. Finding machine operators was a particular challenge and required boosting wages by $4.55 an hour to $18.25 in order to fill out its staff. The company president acknowledged that he was too slow to increase pay in recent years; he was still mentally anchored to the weaker labor markets that existed following the 2008 recession. Labor costs as a percentage of sales have risen over the past eight years, posing the question of how much higher wages can go before squeezing profit margins or pushing those costs to customers.