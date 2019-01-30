Lil Rel Howery, from left, Alice Lee, Micah Stock, Jillian Bell, director Paul Downs Colaizzo, Michaela Watkins and Utkarsh Ambudkar pose for a portrait to promote the film “Brittany Runs A Marathon” at the Salesforce Music Lodge during the Sundance Film Festival on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Taylor Jewell/Invision/AP) (Associated Press)

PARK CITY, Utah — In its third major buy of the Sundance Film Festival, Amazon Studios has acquired the world rights for the inspirational comedy “Brittany Runs a Marathon “ for $14 million.

Deadline first reported the news of the acquisition Wednesday.

The film stars Jillian Bell as an aimless 20-something who decides to start getting her life together and train for a marathon.

Amazon Studios has been spending big at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival, which wraps up on Feb. 3.

It also bought the distribution rights to Mindy Kaling’s comedy “Late Night,” for $13 million, and the CIA torture investigation drama “The Report,” starring Adam Driver and Annette Bening, for $14 million.

In past years Amazon has had successes with Sundance buys like “The Big Sick” and “Manchester By the Sea.”

