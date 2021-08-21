Wood’s triumph is easy to understand in retrospect. He invariably located the new stores where land was cheap and plentiful, but still accessible to autos and mass transit. Thanks to the surfeit of space, Sears could build massive, distinctive buildings that came to define the Sears brand: sleek Art Deco structures of two or three stories (plus a basement), adorned with a trademark tower. Unlike conventional department stores, which often occupied several discontinuous buildings, each Sears Store was a self-contained emporium, one that catered to men as much as the female shoppers considered the mainstay of the retail trade.