The timing couldn’t be worse. Last month, Bezos stepped down as chief executive officer, so there is uncertainty about how his successor, Andy Jassy, will be able to keep the company’s momentum going. And things aren’t off to a good start. In its latest quarter, the company said revenue growth for the September quarter would be 10% to 16%, markedly lower than its prior quarters. The financial numbers exposed rising challenges in its two main businesses: e-commerce and cloud-computing services. Management predicted the big slowdown in online sales will last for a while after last year’s pandemic boom. And for Amazon Web Services, an executive admitted the unit was experiencing pricing pressure as evidenced by the nearly 3% percentage point year-over-year drop in its operating profit margin for the business. There’s no wonder investors are feeling anxious.Another tentative foray into retailing isn’t going to alleviate that. Perhaps it would be better for Amazon to focus on its core businesses or true innovation rather than another distraction.