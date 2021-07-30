Zendesk Inc., down $19.99 to $130.53.
The customer-service software maker’s second-quarter profit and revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.
KLA Corp., up $28.73 to $348.16.
The maker of equipment for manufacturing semiconductors reported solid financial results and gave investors an encouraging forecast.
Atlassian Corp., up $58.33 to $325.12.
The software company beat Wall Street’s fiscal fourth-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.
DexCom Inc., up $59.46 to $515.51.
The medical device company’s second-quarter earnings and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.
Carter’s Inc., down 78 cents to $97.74.
The maker of children’s apparel reported solid financial results, but warned of potential supply chain issues and other disruptions through 2021.
Charter Communications Inc., up $30.25 to $744.05.
The cable provider’s second-quarter earnings and revenue beat analysts’ forecasts.