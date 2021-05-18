Last June, Amazon announced that it would pause use of its facial-recognition technology, which is called Rekognition, for a year. At the time there was renewed focus on racial injustice in the U.S. after the death of George Floyd, a Black man who died after a white police offer pressed his knee against his neck. Microsoft and IBM also paused sales of their software to police around the same time last year.
Seattle-based Amazon.com Inc. didn’t say on Tuesday how long the ban would last or why it is continuing it beyond a year.