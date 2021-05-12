In a blog post Wednesday, the company said the new jobs constitute the highest number of open positions in Arlington since the company announced its plans back in 2018 to establish a second headquarters in the Crystal City section of the county.
By 2025, the company expects to employ 25,000 in Arlington, supported by a $2.5 billion investment.
Wednesday’s announcement comes as the company is slated to make a presentation to county planning officials on its plans for PenPlace, the second phase of its headquarters development. Those plans call for construction of a unique, 350-foot helix-shaped office tower that can be climbed from the outside like a mountain hike.