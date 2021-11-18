Amazon wouldn’t give any details about its issues with Visa, only saying that the card company was more intransigent than other payment services in negotiations to reduce costs over time. “Visa is not working towards the same goal,” it said. Amazon uses MasterCard for its own credit card in the U.K. and elsewhere. It said the relationship was not protecting MasterCard in this fight over fees. But Amazon is also looking to ditch Visa as the partner for its credit card in the U.S. and use MasterCard there as well, Bloomberg reported.