Amazon will use Hawaiian Airlines to operate cargo planes

HONOLULU — Hawaiian Airlines will operate 10 cargo planes for Amazon.com starting next fall under a deal that could eventually involve more planes and give Amazon a 15% stake in the airline.
Hawaiian said it issued warrants that Amazon can exercise over the next nine years and acquire up to 15% of Hawaiian stock.
Shares of Hawaiian Holdings jumped 13% in morning trading on Friday.
Hawaiian said it won’t use any of its current planes to serve Amazon, but instead Amazon’s air division will lease the first 10 planes -- which will be converted from passenger jets to freighters -- from leasing company Altavair.
“This relationship provides a catalyst to grow our business and the unique opportunity to diversify our revenue sources while capitalizing on our established strengths,” said Hawaiian CEO Peter Ingram.
Sarah Rhoads, a vice president for Amazon’s global air unit, said the deal reflects Hawaiian’s record operating its own A330 aircraft.