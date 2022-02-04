Barbara Agrait, an Amazon spokeswoman, countered in an email to The Associated Press that full-time employees at the Bessemer facility earn at least $15.80 an hour and have access to health care on the first day of work, and a matching 401(k) program with matching company contributions. In addition, Amazon will pay the full cost of employees’ college tuition after three months on the job. Agrait further noted that more than 450 employees have been promoted since the opening of the warehouse in the spring of 2020.